Viral: This single mom runs her home on 18,500 per month in Delhi

A 29-year-old single mom residing in Delhi took to Reddit to detail her financial struggles of managing her household with a monthly income of ₹18,500. The woman shared that she is employed as a teacher at a small pre-primary school and supplements her earnings by giving tuition to a few students. She further shared that she resides in a 1BHK apartment in East Delhi, for which she pays a monthly rent of ₹5,500. Her post about managing finances garnered a substantial attention on Reddit. While many users shared similar experiences of running households on limited budgets, others looked up to her for inspiration.

The woman resides in a 1BHK apartment in East Delhi with her son who is mildly autistic and nonverbal. (Representational Image/Pexels)

“Anyone in Delhi Reddit who runs a family on less than 20k a month like me?” wrote Reddit user ‘GarimaSoul’ while sharing a post on the community’s ‘r/Delhi’ platform.

In her post, the Reddit user shared that she has a four-year-old son who is mildly autistic and nonverbal. “I take him to the school I teach and don’t have to pay for him. I can’t put him in therapy because it’s quite expensive. I sometimes send him to aanganwadi [rural child care centre in India] to get free food or nutritious snacks as sometimes even buying fruits becomes difficult,” wrote Garima on Reddit.

She goes on to share her struggle of not being able to save any money by the end of the month. “When I read posts here about people paying 30-35k for rent, I just dream how much I’d save if that was my income. Then I also read people with 1-1.5 lakh not being able to save,” she further wrote.

Take a look at the entire Reddit post here:

The Reddit post was shared three days ago. It has since accumulated over 1,100 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“You are so strong. I cannot fathom how hard it must be but please keep going. Your son is so lucky to have you. I would love to search for some help for your son. I wish prosperity and happiness your way. Keep going mama!” posted an individual.

Another added, “You’re an inspiration ma’am.”

“I make 37,000 per month, have old parents to look after, unmarried male, hardly get any money left after 10th of every month. We are on a similar boat, stay strong, hope you get more tuition to earn more,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I have seen people earning more than 2 lakhs and just surviving, and on the other end of the spectrum I’ve seen people earning 8,000 and living.”

“More power to you ma’am,” remarked a fifth.

