Woman dressed as Demon Nun roams around Delhi to prank people. Watch

Some content creators often dress up as different characters from films to surprise unsuspecting passersby and record their reactions. In a spine-tingling rendition of the trend, a woman in Delhi decided to roam around at night dressed as the terrifying character Demon Nun from the horror film Nun. Clad in a white and black outfit with realistic makeup that matched the Demon Nun's look from the film, Instagram user Iza Setia managed to invoke both fright and fascination with her stunt. While some embraced the chilling thrill and even asked for pictures, others were clearly scared and hurriedly moved away from her. The image shows a makeup artist dresses as the character Demon Nun. (Instagram/@izasetia_makeovers)

“As they say GUTS!” Setia, who is a makeup artist by profession, wrote as she shared her video on Instagram. The video opens to show a man on a bike with a kid looking at Setia, sitting inside a car, and saying that her getup looks realistic. As the video progresses, another woman is heard letting out a shriek after resting her eyes on Setia.

The video also captures different reactions of people - from running away after seeing her to saying her costume is “very cool” to even posing with her for pictures. The video ends with a montage of clips that show people getting genuinely scared by seeing her and also laughing after realising how she just pranked them.

Take a look at this video of the makeup artist dressed as the Demon Nun:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 5.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this Nun-related prank?

“The girl running behind the boy is me,” posted an Instagram user. “Best, best, best thing I saw on the Internet today,” added another. “Definitely want to meet this ghost,” expressed a third. “Hats off to you girl,” commented a fourth. “Haha, you are crazy… crazy talented,” wrote a fifth. How would you react to such a situation? Would you laugh out loud or run away scared?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!