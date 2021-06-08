Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

The heartwarming moment a man surprised his step-daughter by telling her he adopted her is making many smile. A video shows the girl’s step-dad and her mom holding up banners with the news and her new surname. Her reaction makes this a wonderful video. Don’t be surprised if you end up wiping happy tears off your face.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called ‘dadandboujie’. “Surprising our daughter with her new last name. #StepChildAdoption,” reads the text in the video. The Reel shows the dad holding up a bunch of flowers in one hand and a placard saying, “I gave you my heart five years ago and now, I give you my last name” in the other. The mom is seen holding a board that reads the girl’s name with her new surname.

Seconds into the video, the girl is seen walking down a corridor. She rushes to give her parents a hug. The touching moment may have you reaching for the tissues but don't worry, you won't be the only one tearing up.

“If y’all looked into that baby’s eyes you would be ugly crying too… so don’t judge me,” says the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #DadLife #ChooseLove #Surprise #BlendedFamily are also included in the caption.

Within three days of being posted the video has collected several heartening reactions and it has also been reshared on many different Instagram pages. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Who is cutting onions?” posted an individual. “So happy for all of you!” added another. “Oh my stars…. can’t even pretend to hold back tears watching this. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful part of your story with us!” shared a third.

