Viral video: Family surprises house help with air cooler. Her reaction is everything

A heartwarming video of a family surprising their domestic worker with an air cooler has struck a chord online, quickly going viral for its simple yet deeply moving gesture. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a moment of genuine joy and gratitude that many viewers found both touching and refreshing. Within just a day of being posted, the video amassed over 1.8 million views, along with hundreds of appreciative comments praising the kindness of the family and the house help’s unfiltered reaction.

What the video shows

A family surprised their house help with an air cooler in a wholesome video (Instagram/@lifeofcocoandchico)

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The clip opens with the domestic worker cleaning the kitchen. A woman, presumably her employer, calls her away from work by saying, “Sister, I have something for you.” The two then go to another room, where a large present awaits the domestic worker. Her happiness is palpable as she asks, “Kya hai? (What is it?)”

On being informed that it is an air cooler, the domestic worker squeals with happiness. The video shows her hugging her employer in excitement, a big smile on her face.

The onscreen caption on the video read, “We take care of our house help who takes care of us and our dogs like her own kids.”

(Also read: Bengaluru domestic help’s slick sick leave skills wow woman: ‘Better than my coworkers’)

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip below: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared on Instagram by a handle called @lifeofcocoandchico, which is dedicated to capturing the life of two pet Shiz Tzus. How the internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared on Instagram by a handle called @lifeofcocoandchico, which is dedicated to capturing the life of two pet Shiz Tzus. How the internet reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since being shared online, it has collected over 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments. Many people found the house help’s reaction endearing, while others praised her employers for looking out for her ahead of India’s brutal summer season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since being shared online, it has collected over 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments. Many people found the house help’s reaction endearing, while others praised her employers for looking out for her ahead of India’s brutal summer season. {{/usCountry}}

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“The way she hugs you will show the comfort zone u created to her... rare to see,” wrote one person in the comments section. “I’m just watching this on repeat and smiling!” another revealed.

“She's so genuinely happy. Such a sweetheart,” a viewer added.

“Her bright smile and the spark in her eyes say it all,” a person commented under the clip. (Also read: Family gifts a car to their house keeper. Watch wholesome video)

Some, on the other hand, related their own not-so-pleasant experiences.

“Both you and your help are so lovely! In my case, whatever I get her she’s never happy. Got her a cooler 2 years back, she said “ Oh ye cooler? Ye to hum bhi khareed lete didi. Thoda aur lagakar ek ac ya fridge hi de dete.” Kind of broke my heart,” a viewer wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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