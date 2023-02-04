Home / Trending / Viral video of a bird mimicking any sound it hears will leave you stunned. Watch

Viral video of a bird mimicking any sound it hears will leave you stunned. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 04, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Lyrebirds are known to mimic the sounds they hear. In a viral video, you can see the lyrebird creating distinct sounds.

Lyrebirds can mimic the sounds they hear.(Twitter/@fasc1nate)
Lyrebirds can mimic the sounds they hear.(Twitter/@fasc1nate)
ByVrinda Jain

Nature can be fascinating in a lot of ways. And if you are someone who loves to watch videos of wildlife, then here's a clip that may leave you very happy. It's a video of a lyrebird that has gone viral and many people are mesmerised by it.

This video was shared by Twitter page @fasc1nate and originally uploaded by World Birds. In the post's caption, they informed, "A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail."

As per NSW Department of Planning and Environment, nearly any sound can be imitated by lyrebirds. You will typically hear them duplicating loud, distinct sounds made by other birds, mammals, and even people. They have been reported to imitate sounds like as train whistles, horns, sirens, and chainsaws.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times and has been liked 5000 times. The clip also has several reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "Walking in the Blue Mountains I heard it then through the bush I saw it's feathers moving like antennas & my initial thought was 'is this an alien?'" A second person added, "Amazing nature. " "Is this bird playing Techno?" said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bird twitter wildlife news + 1 more
bird twitter wildlife news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out