Viral video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro divides Twitter

Is it acceptable for couples to show affection to each other on public transport? While some may find it perfectly acceptable, there will be those who will oppose it. One such debate is sparked by this viral Twitter video that shows a couple kissing inside Delhi Metro. While many called it a “shameful act”, others argued that it is something that should be “normalised.”

Here are some reactions from people who shared how it is just “PDA” and people should “Chill”.

People posted various comments while reacting to the video of a couple kissing in Delhi Metro (representational image).(Unsplash/Peter Chirkov)

An individual wrote, “Chill guys, it's just PDA.” Another person added, “A video of a couple kissing in #DelhiMetro was recently shared on Twitter with the claim that it was an act of cultural genocide. When I visited Europe for the first time, I was delighted to see people expressing their love openly, and it became my favourite thing to witness,” shared another.

This is what some others wrote on Twitter:

Take a look at comments from Twitter users who expressed their unhappiness over the incident:

“How do people even kiss in the metro? Like ehhhh,” commented a Twitter user. “The side effect of Indian Bollywood movies,” expressed another.

A few also called out the person who took the video and asked them if they have taken the couple's permission before recoding them.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Do you think it should be "normalised" or do you think it is a “shameful act”?