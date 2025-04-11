Viral video of couple’s PDA at Bengaluru metro station leaves internet furious: 'It’s plain shamelessness'

Public displays of affection (PDA) have always stirred mixed reactions in India, often finding themselves at the centre of heated debates. This time, the latest incident from Bengaluru has reignited that conversation. A viral video, reportedly filmed at Madavara metro station, shows a young couple engaging in an indecent act while waiting to board a train — and it has left many social media users furious. A viral video showed a couple behaving inappropriately at Bengaluru’s Madavara metro station, sparking outrage.(X/@karnatakaportf)

Shocking act amid commuters

The clip, shared on the social media platform X by the handle ‘Karnataka Portfolio’, shows the couple behaving inappropriately in full public view. Surrounding them were fellow passengers, including elderly citizens, some of whom appeared visibly uncomfortable. What’s more concerning for viewers was the lack of regard for the people around them, as the duo continued their behaviour despite being in a crowded public space.

The video was captioned, “Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru.” It quickly went viral, garnering over 3.3 lakh views. The footage has prompted a flurry of reactions, with users calling for immediate action from metro authorities and the local administration.

Online reactions

While some users questioned the couple’s sense of decency, others directed their criticism at the authorities for not maintaining stricter vigilance. One user commented, “Is this the kind of example we are setting for the next generation?” Another sarcastically wrote, “Now metro stations are doubling up as date spots it seems.”

Another user questioned, “Where are the guards? Why is no one intervening?” A concerned citizen remarked, “This is exactly why elderly people avoid travelling in public transport during peak hours.” Others expressed shame, saying, “Bengaluru was never like this. What’s happening to our city?” A user bluntly stated, “This isn’t love. It’s plain shamelessness.”

Some, however, also questioned the act of filming and posting the video itself, calling it a violation of privacy. One such comment read, “Two wrongs don’t make a right. Recording someone without consent is also problematic.”

Another user said, “People who talk about morality couldn't blur their faces.”