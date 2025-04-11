Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Viral video of couple’s PDA at Bengaluru metro station leaves internet furious: 'It’s plain shamelessness'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 11, 2025 11:05 PM IST

A Bengaluru couple's indecent act at a metro station went viral, sparking outrage online.

Public displays of affection (PDA) have always stirred mixed reactions in India, often finding themselves at the centre of heated debates. This time, the latest incident from Bengaluru has reignited that conversation. A viral video, reportedly filmed at Madavara metro station, shows a young couple engaging in an indecent act while waiting to board a train — and it has left many social media users furious.

A viral video showed a couple behaving inappropriately at Bengaluru’s Madavara metro station, sparking outrage.(X/@karnatakaportf)
A viral video showed a couple behaving inappropriately at Bengaluru’s Madavara metro station, sparking outrage.(X/@karnatakaportf)

(Also read: Couple engages in PDA while riding a bike, UP Police imposes hefty fine)

Shocking act amid commuters

The clip, shared on the social media platform X by the handle ‘Karnataka Portfolio’, shows the couple behaving inappropriately in full public view. Surrounding them were fellow passengers, including elderly citizens, some of whom appeared visibly uncomfortable. What’s more concerning for viewers was the lack of regard for the people around them, as the duo continued their behaviour despite being in a crowded public space.

The video was captioned, “Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru.” It quickly went viral, garnering over 3.3 lakh views. The footage has prompted a flurry of reactions, with users calling for immediate action from metro authorities and the local administration.

Online reactions

While some users questioned the couple’s sense of decency, others directed their criticism at the authorities for not maintaining stricter vigilance. One user commented, “Is this the kind of example we are setting for the next generation?” Another sarcastically wrote, “Now metro stations are doubling up as date spots it seems.”

(Also read: Kanpur couple spotted romancing on moving bike for Reels, police begins probe)

Another user questioned, “Where are the guards? Why is no one intervening?” A concerned citizen remarked, “This is exactly why elderly people avoid travelling in public transport during peak hours.” Others expressed shame, saying, “Bengaluru was never like this. What’s happening to our city?” A user bluntly stated, “This isn’t love. It’s plain shamelessness.”

Some, however, also questioned the act of filming and posting the video itself, calling it a violation of privacy. One such comment read, “Two wrongs don’t make a right. Recording someone without consent is also problematic.”

Another user said, “People who talk about morality couldn't blur their faces.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Viral video of couple’s PDA at Bengaluru metro station leaves internet furious: 'It’s plain shamelessness'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On