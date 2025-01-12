Kanpur couple spotted romancing on moving bike for Reels, police begins probe

Kanpur Police have launched an investigation into a man and his female partner after a video of their risky romantic stunt on a moving bike went viral on social media. The video, which has sparked outrage and concern, shows the couple engaging in dangerous behaviour, flouting traffic rules and safety norms. Kanpur Police probed a couple seen in a viral video performing a risky romantic stunt on a moving bike,(X)

Details of the incident

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred near the Ganga Barrage area of Kanpur, under the jurisdiction of Nawanganj Police Station. The man is seen carrying his female partner in his lap as they approach his bike. He then rides the motorcycle without a helmet, with his partner sitting on the fuel tank, facing him. The date and exact time of the incident are yet to be determined by the authorities.

Police take action

The video, widely circulated on social media, prompted the Kanpur Police to take swift action. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a concerned user, the police confirmed they had taken cognisance of the matter and alerted the relevant officials.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man resides in the Awas Vikas area of Kanpur and has a history of traffic violations, with at least 10 fines to his name.

Previous incidents of reckless stunts in Kanpur

Kanpur has witnessed similar instances of risky behaviour on its roads in the past. In June last year, a man was booked for performing a ‘Titanic’ pose while standing on a moving bike. In another case, a man executed a dangerous wheelie in front of police officers, earning himself a fine of ₹5,000.

The latest incident has reignited public debate about road safety and the consequences of such stunts. Social media users have expressed anger and frustration over the couple's actions, urging stricter enforcement of traffic laws and harsher penalties for violators.