Viral video of octopus crawling across a food table sends social media into a frenzy. Watch

Imagine sitting down to enjoy a meal in peace, only to have your serenity shattered by an unexpected visitor. This is exactly what happened when a video of an octopus crawling around a dining table went viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned and amazed. The footage captured the octopus seemingly at ease as it explored its surroundings, an unusual sight that prompted a wide range of reactions from people all around the world. Octopus moving on the table.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle "bestfishing2024". The scene depicted in the video is that of a well-decorated dining table adorned with a variety of delectable foods and an array of utensils. The ambience is further accentuated by the presence of a hot pot simmering and emitting steam from one corner of the table. As the video progresses, the viewer's attention is drawn towards a peculiar sight - an octopus, slowly making its way across the table.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to five lakh likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's what people said about this viral video:

An individual wrote, "How can humans act like this? Shame on them. Poor animals."

A second said, "Did the animal survive or not?"

A third commented, "I would faint if I saw this; it's really scary."

"These are amazing creatures. They are very smart and have incredible problem-solving skills," shared a fourth.

A fifth said, "The suffering that awaits him. But just as you treated the little animals, you will be treated."

"How can a normal person eat such things?" posted a sixth.