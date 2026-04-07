Viral video showing tiger surrounded by safari jeeps in Ranthambore sparks outrage: 'It’s worse than a zoo'

Sharing the video, Bhatt wrote, “The tiger came very close and the jeeps didn’t give the space to the Tiger in Ranthambore National Park.”

As more jeeps arrive, the scene begins to resemble a traffic jam. At one point, people are even seen trying to manually control the movement of vehicles, with someone signalling a car behind to stop. Tourists, including both foreigners and locals, can also be seen taking photos as the tiger pauses, seemingly unsure of where to go.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram by Monty Bhatt, shows multiple jeeps crowding a narrow stretch of the park as a tiger stands in the middle. What appears to be a routine wildlife sighting quickly turns chaotic, with vehicles lining up from almost every direction.

A video from Ranthambore National Park has gone viral, drawing criticism over how safari vehicles surrounded a tiger, leaving it with little room to move.

(Also Read: Ranthambore safari nightmare: Guide abandons tourists inside national park known for housing tigers)

Social media reactions The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over the treatment of wildlife.

“The tiger looks more civilised and mature among all these humans around,” one user commented.

Another wrote that the animal was not given space to move, criticising the crowding of vehicles and the focus on photography. “Mobile phones used, tiger is not given space to walk. The jeeps are crowding around with no space. The jeep facing the tiger is facilitating photography and one of the foreign tourist is not even interested in the sighting eating a fruit nonchalantly. There are others behind who can’t get a glimpse of the tiger. Very very bad condition of safari in Ranthambore. Shame,” the user added.

Several users said they would rather skip such sightings if it meant disturbing animals. “I would rather not see a tiger if it means disturbing their peace like this,” one comment read.

“Sad. Where’s the wild in this. It’s worse than a zoo! At least humans can’t enter its enclosure there,” wrote another user.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. The naturalists and drivers should not be crowding one tiger like this. Absolutely sickening behaviour… This should be reported!!” commented another.

“Isn’t this inhuman to trouble any creature just for the sake of photography,” wrote one user.