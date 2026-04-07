Viral video showing tiger surrounded by safari jeeps in Ranthambore sparks outrage: 'It’s worse than a zoo'
The video shows multiple jeeps crowding a narrow stretch of the park as a tiger stands in the middle.
A video from Ranthambore National Park has gone viral, drawing criticism over how safari vehicles surrounded a tiger, leaving it with little room to move.
The clip, originally shared on Instagram by Monty Bhatt, shows multiple jeeps crowding a narrow stretch of the park as a tiger stands in the middle. What appears to be a routine wildlife sighting quickly turns chaotic, with vehicles lining up from almost every direction.
As more jeeps arrive, the scene begins to resemble a traffic jam. At one point, people are even seen trying to manually control the movement of vehicles, with someone signalling a car behind to stop. Tourists, including both foreigners and locals, can also be seen taking photos as the tiger pauses, seemingly unsure of where to go.
Sharing the video, Bhatt wrote, “The tiger came very close and the jeeps didn’t give the space to the Tiger in Ranthambore National Park.”
(Also Read: Ranthambore safari nightmare: Guide abandons tourists inside national park known for housing tigers)
Social media reactions
The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over the treatment of wildlife.
“The tiger looks more civilised and mature among all these humans around,” one user commented.
Another wrote that the animal was not given space to move, criticising the crowding of vehicles and the focus on photography. “Mobile phones used, tiger is not given space to walk. The jeeps are crowding around with no space. The jeep facing the tiger is facilitating photography and one of the foreign tourist is not even interested in the sighting eating a fruit nonchalantly. There are others behind who can’t get a glimpse of the tiger. Very very bad condition of safari in Ranthambore. Shame,” the user added.
Several users said they would rather skip such sightings if it meant disturbing animals. “I would rather not see a tiger if it means disturbing their peace like this,” one comment read.
“Sad. Where’s the wild in this. It’s worse than a zoo! At least humans can’t enter its enclosure there,” wrote another user.
“This is absolutely ridiculous. The naturalists and drivers should not be crowding one tiger like this. Absolutely sickening behaviour… This should be reported!!” commented another.
“Isn’t this inhuman to trouble any creature just for the sake of photography,” wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More