Ranthambore safari nightmare: Guide abandons tourists inside national park known for housing tigers

A group of tourists inside the Ranthambore National Park was left horrified after their safari guide left them stranded in the area for hours. Reportedly, the individual accompanying the group left after the car broke down mid-way. Ranthambore National Park is home to more than 60 tigers, as well as several other reptiles and mammals (Representational image). (Unsplash/Rishabh Pandoh)

What happened at the Ranthambore National Park?

According to a report by NDTV, the canter carrying tourists, including children, broke down during the safari. The tourists alleged that the guide left, saying he would look for another canter. However, he misbehaved with the tourists before going and never returned.

The group was left in the dark, with only mobile phone lights to assist them in a national park that houses over 60 tigers. The area also houses a large number of mammals, reptiles, and bird species.

According to the park’s official website, it has a “rich population of leopards, sloth bears, marsh crocodiles, palm civets, jackals, desert foxes, Banded Kraits, Cobras, Common Kraits, and pythons,” among other animals.

Purported videos of the incident surfaced, showing children crying while sitting in the dark waiting to return to safety. The video brought the matter to light.

Following this incident, the authorities immediately launched a probe into the matter. Deputy Conservator of Forests (dcf) Pramod Dhakad told PTI that three canter drivers and the guide were barred from entering the park until the probe was completed.

"Those restricted include canter drivers Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary and Liaqat Ali, along with guide Mukesh Kumar Bairwa," Dhakad said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap is assigned to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The tourists were left alone and stuck in the park for nearly one and a half hours, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eventually, they were rescued unharmed.

(With inputs from PTI)