Man's evening walk turns into heart-stopping encounter with lion. Then something surprising happens

A man's leisurely stroll after work quickly turned into a heart-stopping encounter when he came upon a lion, who also seemed to be out for a walk in Gujarat. The surprising end to the sudden encounter was caught on a CCTV camera, stunning social media users. A cement factory worker in Junagadh accidentally met a lion while strolling near a house.(X/@susantananda3)

The video, shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares clips of such human-animal interactions, showed a cement factory worker in Junagadh accidentally meeting the lion while strolling near a house.

In the clip, the man can be seen strolling near a house with his hands behind his back as dogs bark in the distance. As he approaches the house, looking around it, a lion appears on the screen, walking towards the building from the other side. With the house in the middle, the two are unable to view each other and continue on their paths.

As the man turns the corner, his eyes meet the lion, and a moment of total panic is captured in the video. Stunned by the dangerous predator just a few feet away, the man swiftly darts in the other direction. Shockingly, the lion has the same reaction, hurrying away from the man.

"Worker of the cement factory at Junagarh & a free roaming lion accidentally meet each other. Both panic. You have just witnessed the rare reverse chase," the former IFS officer said, claiming the lion reacted in such a way due to the "element of surprise".

The video gained nearly half a million views and many were stunned by the predator's reaction. "Think he never got cautious despite dogs giving those warnings and alarm calls. A lesson for life, probably. Dogs give amazing alarm calls at night, especially for leopards. One ought to keep the guard and vigil around any such abnormal behaviour of these Mongrels and Strays, especially around wilderness," said one user.

Another joked, "After running 100 meters, the lion realised that I am a lion and why I am running out of fear."