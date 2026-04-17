Viral video shows Hyderabad security guard working under mosquito net at night, raises questions on dignity of labour

A video showing a security guard in Hyderabad sitting under a mosquito net while on night duty has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the working conditions of guards across residential societies.

Video of a Hyderabad security guard on duty under a mosquito net went viral.(X/@SurajKrBauddh)

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The clip was shared on X by a user named Suraj Kumar Bauddh. In the video, a woman is seen speaking to the guard, who remains seated on a chair, covered with a mosquito net as he stays awake through the night to perform his duty.

Sharing the video, Bauddh wrote: "Security guard life in India. Poor guard is covered under a mosquito net and doing his duty while awake at night. Society members live in AC; cannot they provide a safe place for their guard? The real issue is compassion. People have lost their compassion for the poor."

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The video quickly gained traction online, clocking more than 4 lakh views and prompting a wave of reactions from users, many of whom questioned the lack of basic facilities for security personnel.

Several users expressed discomfort at the situation. One wrote, "This is honestly heartbreaking to watch. We depend on them for our safety, yet this is how they are treated." Another commented, "At least a proper cabin or fan should be provided. This is the bare minimum."

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Others pointed out that such scenes are not uncommon. "This is the reality in most societies across cities. Guards are often left to manage in extreme weather conditions," a user said. Another added, "People spend lakhs on maintenance but cannot ensure dignity for those who guard them."

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Some reactions also called for introspection. "The real issue is empathy. We have normalised this kind of inequality," one comment read. Another user wrote, "Even a small effort like providing a proper resting space can make a huge difference."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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