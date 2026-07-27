Viral video shows passenger lighting diya, incense sticks inside AC train, sparks safety debate

A video showing a passenger performing puja inside an AC train coach has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a man sitting on the upper berth while lighting a diya and incense sticks, leading another passenger to raise concerns about safety.

Viral video shows passenger performing puja on train berth. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared by the X page of Jharkhand Rail. In the clip, a man can be seen praying on the upper berth of an AC coach with a lit diya placed beside him.

The person recording the video asks him, “Yeh aap kya kar rahe ho?” To this, the passenger replies, “Pooja paath ho raha hai, diya lag raha hai.”

The person recording then requests him to stop the ritual, saying, “Aarti toh band kara do, abhi agar fire alarm baj jaayega toh kya karloge aap?”

(Also Read: From marketing director to Uber Eats delivery: Single mom shares what ‘real reset’ at 45 looks like after job loss)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The video has led to discussions around following safety rules while travelling on trains. Many users pointed out that smoke from incense sticks could activate fire alarms, while an open flame inside a moving train could pose a serious risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has led to discussions around following safety rules while travelling on trains. Many users pointed out that smoke from incense sticks could activate fire alarms, while an open flame inside a moving train could pose a serious risk. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Check out the full video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

Several users reacted to the video and criticised the passenger’s decision to light a diya and incense sticks inside an AC coach.

One user commented, “What action has the association taken?”

Another wrote, “A heavy penalty should be imposed on the traveller.”

A third user said, “@RailMinIndia, please look into this matter with utmost priority. He must be punished as soon as possible.”

Some users defended the act while comparing it with other safety violations, with one commenting, “Nothing wrong in it. People smoke daily in passenger trains and intercity trains. Nobody gives a damn about that.”

Another user criticised the passenger, writing, “Pakka pagal, we get to see these kinds of people only in India.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Techie exposes remote work reality after losing job in 6 months: 'I'm just gutted and exhausted')

A user added, “What kind of characters do we have? Hence proved again: zero civic sense and common sense.”

Another comment read, “A hefty fine should be imposed and he should be blacklisted from travelling.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)