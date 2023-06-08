Viral video shows spider crawling out of a woman's ear. Watch

Spiders have long instilled fear in many individuals. Whether one encounters a spider crawling across the floor or observes them from a distance on a tree, the mere sight of these creatures can send shivers down one's spine. While one may try to stay away from spiders as much as possible, what would you do if a spider crawled on you? Or worse, what if it started living inside your ear? Sounds terrifying, right? Recently, a video shared on Instagram shows a spider living inside a woman's ear. This clip has horrified many people.

Spider comes out of a woman's ear.(Instagram/@todayyearsold)

In a video shared by the Instagram page @todayyearsold and originally posted on TikTok by user @munimarin, you can see a spider crawling out of a woman's ear. The video begins by showing a person carefully dropping a liquid into a woman's ear. As soon as the liquid enters her ear, a spider starts crawling out.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 46,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual added, "I may never sleep soundly again." A second added, "Yuck! That's gross." "I’m never going to be okay again," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "I had this. Happen to me scariest thing to ever happen to me."

