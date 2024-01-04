close_game
Viral Video: Women squeeze through window to board train at overcrowded Ujjain station

Viral Video: Women squeeze through window to board train at overcrowded Ujjain station

Arfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024

An X user reacted to the viral video showing women boarding a train in Madhya Pradesh through window and wrote, “Emergency exit turned into emergency entrance.”

A video from Ujjain station in Madhya Pradesh has been doing the rounds on social media, raising questions on safety measures and highlighting the issue of overcrowding in trains. The video shows the measures passengers resort to while boarding trains due to the packed platforms.

Madhya Pradesh: Women board the train by climbing through the emergency window.
Madhya Pradesh: Women board the train by climbing through the emergency window. (X/@Cow__Momma)

“Windows are just small doors anyway,” reads the caption alongside the video shared on X. The video opens to show passengers standing on the platform at Ujjain station. As the video continues, the camera zooms in to show women, unable to reach the door, entering a coach through the emergency window to board the train.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 2 on X. Since then, it has collected over one lakh views and more than 1,700 likes. Additionally, many retweeted the video. Some even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Check out how X users reacted to this video:

An individual wrote, “Windoors. That’s what they are called.”

“Emergency exit turned into emergency entrance,” joined another.

A third added, “To be used in an emergency. Using it to go in or get out depends on the emergency.”

“Or doors are just big windows,” commented a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “Have been a train traveller all my life but have never seen such chaotic management!”

What are your thoughts on this?

