Viral videos show Gurgaon turning into ‘Venice’ as roads disappear under water

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain brought daily life in Gurgaon to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon. Two hours of uninterrupted rain, starting around 2 pm, triggered widespread waterlogging, road cave-ins, and massive traffic congestion across the city.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurgaon on Tuesday, July 7.

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According to a PTI report, the main carriageway on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) caved in near Narsinghpur due to heavy rainfall, forcing closure of two lanes. This triggered a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometers, between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving commuters stranded.

Residential areas of Gurgaon also saw heavy waterlogging, prompting the Gurugram Police to issue a ‘Work from Home’ advisory.

Viral videos capture flooded Gurgaon

Residents from across the city took to social media on Tuesday to share videos of flooded roads and uprooted trees.

One woman showed how the road in front of her house turned into a river, partially submerging her two-wheeler. She claimed that just two hours of rainfall had led to that level of waterlogging.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video, also shared on Instagram, showed commuters stranded due to the waterlogging on roads. Some people were seen wading through the water while holding their shoes in hand, while others were seen waiting on the roadside for the water levels to recede. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video, also shared on Instagram, showed commuters stranded due to the waterlogging on roads. Some people were seen wading through the water while holding their shoes in hand, while others were seen waiting on the roadside for the water levels to recede. {{/usCountry}}

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The video prompted one viewer to compare the Haryana city to Italy’s famous city of canals — “It's not Gurgaon, it's Venice,” read the comment.

Meanwhile, the road in front of Airia Mall in Gurgaon’s Sector 68 also saw severe waterlogging.

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Gurgaon paralysed by rain

According to police, continuous heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at several underpasses and other locations across Gurgaon. Waterlogged roads, potholes and vehicles getting stranded resulted in traffic disruption, causing congestion at multiple stretches.

In view of the situation, Gurugram police and traffic personnel launched extensive measures to ensure smooth traffic movement, a senior official said.

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According to an official statement, "Gurugram Police deployed cranes, recovery vehicles, pumps, water tankers, and other available resources to rescue vehicles stranded in waterlogged areas. Wherever required, assistance from private resources was also taken."

Work from home advisory

In view of anticipated heavy rainfall, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory urging corporate employees to work from home.

The advisory states there is significant risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion across major arterial roads and intersections in the city.

According to police, the advisory was issued to ensure commuter safety, prevent unnecessary traffic load, and assist local authorities in managing road conditions effectively.

"We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to encourage Work from Home (WFH) arrangements for their employees for the next few days. Minimising non-essential vehicular movement will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining traffic flow and ensuring emergency services remain unobstructed. We appreciate your cooperation in prioritising the safety and well-being of our citizens," the advisory read.

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(With inputs from PTI)