Virat Kohli lookalike spotted amid protesters in Bangladesh, video goes viral

What started as a peaceful protest by students against the quota system for government jobs has turned into a violent situation in Bangladesh. It turned into an uprising against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, leading to her resignation and fleeing the country. Visuals from the country’s political unrest are also reaching India through social media, and among them, a video has gone viral. It shows a lookalike of cricket legend Virat Kohli. The image shows the Virat Kohli lookalike, spotted among Bangladesh protesters. (Screengrab)

The video is shared on X with a misleading caption that says the person shown in the clip is Virat Kohli. However, it is someone who has an uncanny resemblance to the cricket player.

In the video, the Virat Kohli doppelganger is seen sitting on the shoulders of other protestors while chanting a slogan. According to some, the cap he is wearing also has an RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) logo.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh views and close to 2,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While most people pointed out that Virat Kohli is not in the video, some mistook the person in the clip for the real cricketer.

Another Virat Kohli lookalike in India went viral in January this year. The person was seen getting mobbed by fans for selfies while visiting Ayodhya. The doppelganger was also seen wearing the Indian cricket team's jersey.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina:

Born on September 28, 1947, she is the eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the President of Bangladesh. She started her political career in the 1980s, a few years after her father's assassination. She is the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history.