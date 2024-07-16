Woman says Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma changed themselves for each other: ‘Just two people who….’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted in London attending kirtan. Since the video made its way onto social media, it has surprised people. Among those who commented is an X user who took the opportunity to share how she thinks the couple changed themselves for their relationship and love. Her post has struck a chord with social media users, leaving many to agree with her share about Virat and Anushka. The image shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attending kirtan in London. (Screengrab)

“He who left his ‘do I look the puja types’ attitude to visit temples and participate in religious events with her,” X user SwatKat wrote, referencing a comment by the cricketer from when he was the Vice Captain of the Indian Team.

Years ago, during a press conference, when Virat Kohli was asked if he does ‘pooja-path’ before a match, he replied, “Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I perform prayers?).” Things, however, have changed since his comment, and he has been spotted visiting various religious places across India with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Expressing her thoughts on how the actor changed herself for Virat, the X user added, “She who put her career ambition on a back seat to support his hectic cricket schedules and take care of the kids.”

“There are no matches made in heaven. Just two people who make efforts for each other’s happiness every day,” she posted and concluded her share.

With over 37,000 views, the X post has garnered nearly 1,000 likes and many comments.

How did X users react to this post on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma?

“It's this willingly supporting each other which is the true kind of love,” posted an X user. Another added, “Now to think of it, she really did give up her career, which she also said in an interview that I would gladly give up my career for my husband and family.”

A third commented, “This is what love is all about.” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely! This is India's most beautiful couple for the way they balance their priorities!”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen smiling and clapping while attending American vocalist Krishna Das' Kirtan. Their video prompted many social media users to praise them, adding how the couple chose to do their own thing rather than attending the Ambani wedding, a high-profile event that several other celebrities attended.