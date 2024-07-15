‘Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me’: Spanish woman’s unique love story is viral on X

“Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me,” wrote a woman from Spain on X as she shared her unique love story on X. She added that she “loves President Trump not only for what he did to save the world” but for playing a significant role in her getting married to the love of her life. Donald Trump posing with the couple. (X/@ada_lluch)

Ada Lluch then shared the conversation she and her husband had with Donald Trump.

She wrote, “When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time, he asked: ‘How long have you been married?’ But, we weren’t married. My husband said: ‘Mr. President, we’re not married.’ And the President looked him very seriously in the eyes and said: ‘You’re going to be very depressed if you don’t marry her.’”

She then shared that Trump complimented her on her appearance, twice. He then looked back at his husband and repeated the same lines.

Lluch then shared that her now-husband proposed to her three weeks after that conversation.

She replied to her post and shared a picture from the day they met Trump and the day they got married. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “This was the night with President Trump where the story I said above happened. It was at a fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago. Then there was a picture from our civil service wedding that our beautiful friend Ann Vandersteel did for us.”

This love story soon went viral on X with over 6.6 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Ada, this is so beautiful it almost makes me want to cry. I’m so happy you found each other,” said an individual on X.

Another added, “I wish Trump would find me a wife!”

“Wow. Nice story! Love it,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That’s got to be one of the most legendary stories ever.”

“Beautiful story. President Trump is amazing in so many ways!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “What a truly lovely heartfelt story! Trump is a very special person with a big heart! I am happy for you and let’s give thanks to God for keeping Trump safe!”