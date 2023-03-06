Home / Trending / Virat Kohli shares throwback picture with adorable puppy, netizens all hearts

Virat Kohli shares throwback picture with adorable puppy, netizens all hearts

Published on Mar 06, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Virat Kohli reshared an adorable picture from his Bhutan trip. Many people have reacted to this image. Take a look at it inside.

ByVrinda Jain

Virat Kohli is well known for his love for dogs. There are several images and videos of the cricketer playing with these adorable animals. The cricketer recently uploaded a throwback image from his trip to Bhutan in which he is seen hugging and posing with a cute puppy.

In the picture, Virat Kohli can be seen donning a heavy jacket with jeans and gloves. A puppy can be seen sitting on his lap outside a monastery in Bhutan. The skipper is all smiles as he pets the adorable puppy. In the post's caption, Virat Kohli used the emoji of 'Om.' Virat Kohli's actor-wife had earlier shared these images in 2019 from their Bhutan trip where they both were posing with the puppy.

Looks so adorable, right? This picture was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 20 lakh times. The image also has several comments.

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "That damn smile. May Shiva always bless you with lots of happiness king." Another person added, "Hold that smile forever, mate." A third person posted, "That puppy is so cute." "Dog be like: Dil me dhak dhak sa ho rha hai," joked another. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

