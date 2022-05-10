Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents award to bomb-sniffing dog Patron in the presence of Justin Trudeau

A video of a dog getting an award for his incredible service in war-battered Ukraine has tugged at people’s heartstrings. The dog named Patron received an award from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Patron received his recognition. Among those who save the lives of Ukrainians (sic) every day are four-legged heroes. The most famous among them is Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog. In the presence of @JustinTrudeau, @ZelenskyyUa presented him an award ‘For Dedicated Work in the #UAarmy’,” reads the post shared along with the clip.

The video opens to show the four-legged hero, along with his handler, standing in front of the president and the prime minister. Zelenskyy is then seen handing over the award to the handler. At the end of the video everyone is seen clapping for the pooch.

Patron received his recognition. Among those who save the lives of 🇺🇦 every day are four-legged heroes. The most famous among them is Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog. In the presence of @JustinTrudeau, @ZelenskyyUa presented him an award "For Dedicated Work in the #UAarmy".

The video has been posted on May 9. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 74,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Two very big things have come out of Ukraine recently for me: music (some amazing performances like the Bach 'Cello Suite played in a bombed out theatre) and dogs. Patron, but all the others too. Sure signs of good hearts,” wrote a Twitter user. “How Zelenskyy resisted the urge to give Patron some scritches I will never know. But then again, he is demonstrably a much stronger person than most,” shared another. “Cute hero,” posted a third.

On March 19, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine also took to their official Twitter handle to share a video showing Patron at work.

“A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties,” they wrote. Take a look at the video:

A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 🐶 One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties.

