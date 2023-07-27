'Wah Ustad': 'Spider Man's' impressive tabla playing skills will make your jaw drop

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released a month ago, and it became the talk of the town since then. The film was beautifully animated and gave us a glimpse into various versions of Spider Man across thousands of dimensions. And now it seems like one of the 'versions' of the character from the film has come to real life. Recently, a video of 'Spider Man', skillfully playing the tabla, has caught the attention of many. Just like the superhero in the movie, who stuns people with his skills, 'Spider-Man's' tabla performance has also amazed audiences worldwide.

What is shown in this 'Spider Man' video?

Snapshot of the man playing tablas dressed as Spider Man.(Instagram/@musicalchamber)

"How amazing would it be to see Spider Man from another universe! Let’s witness the incredible possibilities!" wrote Instagram page @musicalchamber as they shared the video. The clip shows an individual dressed as Spider Man and playing tabla. This video was originally shared and created by Instagram user Aman Pal.

Watch the video of the 'Spider-Man' playing the tabla here:

This post was shared on social media on July 3. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people have also liked this clip. Several also took to the comments section of the post to share their views on this viral video.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual joked, "Spiderman: Humara aur ek talent hidden reh gaya tha." A second commented, "Interesting way to lure new generation towards classical music." A third posted, "Spiderman: Mehfil At Home. Special performance Ustad Bade Peter Khan Sahib Spider-verse walay." A fourth added, "How come the spikes on the spidy finger not destroying tabla." A fifth shared, "Could have never imagined Spider-Man playing tabla. My 4 year old daughter is a real fan, she is going to be shocked, lol." "Wah ustad," expressed a sixth. Many others have also appreciated his performance. What are your thoughts on this video?

