Elderly man beautifully sings Jida Dil Tut Jaye, turns pot into musical instrument

There’s something fascinating about videos that feature renditions of the songs. Not just they keep us glued to our screens, but some of them even become our favourite songs, resonating with us for months on end. Just like this video shared on Twitter. It captures an elderly man singing a rendition of Jida Dil Tut Jaye. The soul-stirring performance has captured the hearts of viewers, and it is likely to have a similar impact on you. The video is such that you may even listen to it on loop. The image shows an elderly man singing the Punjabi song Jida Dil Tut Jaye. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. The caption written alongside the video reads, “What a beautiful song. Simple yet elegant. If you understand punjabi.” The video shows an elderly man sitting on a charpai (woven bed) singing the Punjabi song Jida Dil Tut Jaye. What makes the performance even more impressive is that he turns a simple pot into a musical instrument, creating unique sounds that complement his singing.

Watch the video right here:

If you find yourself saying “wow” multiple times while listening to the song, you’re not alone. The comments section on the video resonates with similar sentiments. “Beautiful! It’s not easy to sing and keep rhythm at the same time. Thanks for sharing,” reads a comment from a Twitter user. “From song to music to the background, the whole set up is beautiful,” expressed another.

An individual shared, “The melody and rhythm are pleasing. The elderly gentleman performs #Punjabi folk music in a manner that is truly uplifting to the auditory senses.” “Absolutely brilliant singing. The beauty of melody lyrics and the simple vessel being used as a perfect percussion instrument to play the rhythm. The story of heartbreak and love. Language is not a barrier. What a fantastic setting. Besides the fields. Carts in the background,” added another. A third posted, “Moved me to tears for some reason. Awaaz main karah bhi hai, aur kasak bhi. Beautiful.”

