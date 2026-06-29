'Wait, is this a joke?': Candidate interviews twice, gets no update, then same job resurfaces

Have you ever attended multiple rounds of interviews and then never heard back again? A post shared on LinkedIn highlights this experience, where a woman says she invested significant time and effort in the hiring process but was left without any clear update, even as the same roles continued to be advertised.

Candidate left without response after multiple interview rounds. (Representative Image)

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Shared by Krishnaveni L on LinkedIn, the post details her experience of interviewing with a company in February and then again in March for a content writer position, but receiving no update after either round. Months later, she says she began getting calls from consultancies stating that the same company was still hiring for the role.

“I answered one of the calls out of curiosity. The consultant had no idea I had already interviewed there twice,” she added.

The experience, she said, left her confused and disappointed, especially given the lack of closure despite multiple rounds of interviews.

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{{^usCountry}} “For a moment, I honestly did not know whether to laugh or cry,” she wrote. “Job hunting comes with many challenges, but one of the most frustrating parts is spending time and effort on interviews and then being left wondering what happened afterwards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For a moment, I honestly did not know whether to laugh or cry,” she wrote. “Job hunting comes with many challenges, but one of the most frustrating parts is spending time and effort on interviews and then being left wondering what happened afterwards.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also noted that the role continued to be actively promoted, even though she never received a final response from the company.

Take a look:

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Job seekers call it a growing trend

The post triggered several responses from users who shared similar experiences of being left without updates after interviews or assignments.

One user said, “This has happened three times for me and for others I know as well. What frustrates me is our reluctance to name companies doing this. If I knew their track record, I would avoid them. Accountability is important on both sides.”

Another commented, “Yes, exactly. It has happened multiple times with me.”

A third user wrote, “This has become a norm. Everyone deserves at least a response after interviews, even if it is negative. I once attended three rounds of interviews and never heard back.”

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Others also highlighted issues like irrelevant interview questions and unpaid assignments that never received feedback.

One user remarked that in some cases, hiring processes feel incomplete or misleading, suggesting that companies continue recruiting without proper communication or closure for candidates.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)