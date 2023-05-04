Wait, what? Archaeologist on hike discovers ancient Roman coins

Imagine you are out on a hike, and then suddenly, you stumble upon a few shiny coins. You pick them up, only to discover that they date back to 157-156 BC and 82 BC. Sounds like a scene out of a film, right? Well, recently, something just like this happened to an archaeologist from the Paleontological Archaeological Group of Livornese while walking through a declining terrain affected by deforestation. Ancient roman coins discovered while hiking.(Facebook/@Gruppo Archeologico Paleontologico Livornese)

According to a post shared on the Facebook page of Gruppo Archeologico Paleontologico Livornese, once the coins were discovered, the person immediately contacted "the Superintendent and sent the photos of the find to the archaeologist in charge of the territory. They stayed to monitor the area until almost all the coins and some fragments of the container were recovered. In the following days, the Superintendence arranged to carry out an excavation in the immediate surrounding area, with the recovery of a few other coins far away in ancient times."

Their findings included late-age Republican 175 silver denars in good preservation. Two broken coins were also found, however, they can be reconstructed. According to Crawford, the coins dates between 157-156 BC and 82 BC. The post further added, "The little treasure could be the savings of a soldier already engaged in the social war and maybe even in the one between Silla and the Mariani. Once he returned to his house and fields, he would have hidden the silver money under a tree in the neighboring forest, which he would never return to recover. The study of the recovered material took more than a year, and it took place thanks to the work of the Superintendent in synergy with the Livorno Museum of Natural History and the cultural volunteer associated with that Museum."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. Many people were fascinated by the discovery.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I like adventures of what people find." A second added, "Well, how much was the discovery worth, and did the finder get to keep it or get reimbursed?" A third shared, "I love these kinds of articles, there's a bunch to read with no value of the find, and of course, the finder doesn't really get coin value or anything in some cases for the find, should have just kept it or handed it down to the next family generation."