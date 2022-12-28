Wait, what? Masala jalebi is the new bizarre food that has left many disgusted

Jalebi is an Indian classic dessert loved by people across the country. Its sweet and sticky taste is well known, and when paired with a side of Rabri, it becomes even more indulgent. While we all are used to enjoying the sugary taste of jalebis, have you ever come across a masala jalebi? Sounds a bit weird, right? Well, believe it or not, Masala jalebi is the latest bizarre food that has caught the attention of netizens.

In a picture shared by Twitter user Mayur Sejpal you can see jalebis dipped in a spicy-tangy gravy. The jalebis seem to have become soggy. This recipe also has the garnishes of some greens.

Take a look at the picture below:

This picture was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 25,000 times and has had several comments and likes.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person on Twitter wrote, "Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote. (If the IPC had a section of food crime, then you would surely be in jail for this)." A second person added, "Jalebi is a sweet dish .... please don't add the masala." A third person wrote, "God may forgive you for this, but I will never."

