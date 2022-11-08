Wait, what?! National park asks visitors not to lick psychedelic toads

Do you follow the Facebook page of the National Park Services that shares content related to the different national parks of the USA? The page is filled with shares about the incredible attractions at the parks and also about the way visitors should conduct themselves while visiting those places. Case in point, this post that informs visitors about a particular type of toad. What, however, has piqued people’s interest is a cautionary line shared along with the post asking people not to lick the psychedelic amphibians.

“Well that’s toad-ally terrifying… Hey there! Here is the ‘ribbiting’ late night content no one asked for. Yet here we are. The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm). What sound does it make? Its call has been described as a ‘weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.’ Was that the toad or did something startle you?” they wrote.

“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the toad or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot!” they also added.

The post is complete with an image of a toad. While describing the picture, the park services wrote, “Black and white motion sensor camera capture of Sonoran Desert Toad staring into your soul at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.”

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

The post, till now, has received over 21,000 likes and several comments. While some wondered why people would lick toads, a few took the route of hilarity to share their reactions.

“I am ribbit-ted by this photo and this toad-ally fun and educational post. I’ll see myself out,” wrote a Facebook user. “Not only do I always learn something from your posts, but they also usually have me spitting out whatever I'm drinking at the moment. Thank you, National Park Service. I will not lick the toads,” joked another. “But I thought that kissing toads turned them into princes!!. Oh, wait. That is frogs. Never mind,” shared a third. “Don't lick the toads? There goes my weekend plans,” commented a fourth.