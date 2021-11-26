Want to know how to roll into the holiday season? These pandas are here to teach you. Watch

Do you know what is better than the video showcasing a panda? It is a clip that shows two pandas and their wonderful antics. Just like this video posted on Instagram. And it shows two adorable animals teaching people how to roll into the holiday season with style.

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video on their official Insta page. They also added a quirky caption along with their video. “Roll into the holiday season with Xiao Qi Ji!” they added.

We won't give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 38,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Our little miracle never, ever disappoints! Truly a gift to us all,” wrote an Instagram user. “So peaceful and lovely,” expressed another. “So precious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

