‘Was doing this for attention': Woman regrets spending over 6 lakh on cosmetic procedures to look like a cat

An Australian content creator's attempt to achieve viral fame by resembling a cat has ended in painful regret. Jolene Dawson, a 29-year-old from Gold Coast, spent around $8,000 (over ₹6.6 lakh) on cosmetic procedures to make her face look more feline, turning to “experimental” treatments to flare her nostrils and sharpen her cheekbones, reported the New York Post. She underwent cosmetic procedures to give her face a more feline appearance.(Instagram/@jolene.dawson)

Speaking to Jam Press, Dawson admitted she now regrets the extreme measures she took, citing painful side effects. Over time, she said her body began to “reject” the fillers, causing them to migrate across her face. A barbed threading procedure left her in such agony that she tried to remove the threads herself, resulting in scars and lesions.

“This was always intended to be a publicity stunt and I stuck with reversible options because I knew I wouldn’t want to look like a cat forever,” Dawson told What’s The Jam. “However, I could have never predicted my body’s reaction to these treatments and the way it has changed the composition of my lower face.”

‘Doing this for attention’

Despite her dramatic appearance, Dawson clarified she “never identified as a cat.” She admitted, “I’ll be honest with you, and I don’t want to admit this, but I was just doing this for attention.” Although she chose procedures she believed were reversible, the complications were far worse than she had expected. Dawson also revealed she suffered extreme acid reflux caused by filler migrating through her nasal cavity, adding, “I thought I could push it a little further.”

After removing all fillers and implants, Dawson said she is now focusing on recovery and has also started therapy to address her “need for validation in the form of public attention.” Reflecting on her experience, she confessed, “I’m well aware of how dumb this was. I have been in a lot of pain because of it.”

She also offered a word of caution: “I just want to advise against ever getting experimental procedures and any procedure for the wrong reason.”