'Don't ask for discount': Istanbul shop's signboard for Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis

A recent Instagram reel highlighted a strange sign at a shop, reportedly in Istanbul, which appeared to single out customers from South Asia. Many took to the comments section to react. (Instagram/@nawab_the_city_explorer)

The notice on display read, "india, pakistan and bangladesh brothers please don't ask for discount."

The text overlay on the reel said, “I spotted a ‘no discount’ notice specifically for South Asian people in Istanbul.”

The video shows the notice displayed prominently near a counter, alongside paintings and other decor.

The post quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom flooded the comments section with witty remarks.

“The brothers made everything sound sweet,” wrote one user, appreciating the polite tone of the message despite its directness.

Another added humorously, “Divided by borders, united by international embarrassment."

One user noted, “This is only for brothers, sisters can ask for a discount.”

Another added, “Some people didn't get it: it's not a poster against discounts but against haggling”

Indian expats share experiences of racism abroad

In a viral video, an Indian man in Japan shared his experience with racism during a conversation with a vlogger. When asked, “How is it living in Japan as an Indian?” the man immediately responded, “Are you a racist?" He then went on to discuss his experiences of cooking for himself and relying on a popular Japanese food.

Meanwhile, an Indian living in Germany shared a troubling account of facing stereotypes and hostility while travelling in Europe, particularly during a vacation in Greece. The Reddit user recounted how he was mocked when asked about his nationality, revealing a broader sentiment of growing resentment toward Indian immigrants in Europe.

“When I first moved to Europe, I didn’t think about racism or discrimination or being stereotyped. I thought I would move abroad and, like my immigrant friends, build my life here,” he wrote. “However, I soon realised that negative assumptions about Indians were common, especially regarding hygiene and social integration.”