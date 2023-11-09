Wasim Akram's impromptu rap takes the Internet by storm. Heard it yet?

During a panel discussion on Pakistani channel A Sport’s show The Pavilion, host Fakhar-e-Alam and panel member former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram fulfilled a fan’s unusual request. The request was for the host, but he requested Akram to sing a rap.

Wasim Akram delivering an impromptu rap.(YouTube/A Sports)

“#FakhreAlam and legendary pacer #WasimAkram hilariously fulfils an interesting request,” wrote Pakistan’s sports channel A Sports while sharing a video on YouTube. In the video, Wasim Akram read out a fan’s message praising Fakhar-e-Alam. The fan’s unusual request was for the latter. However, the show’s host gave it an interesting turn by asking Akram to deliver an impromptu rap.

Initially hesitant, Akram delivered the rap. Towards the end, true to the promise, the host, Fakhar-e-Alam, joined in and performed his own famous rap song.

Listen to Akram’s rap right here:

The clip, since being shared, has gained significant traction on social media. Many even shared their thoughts after watching the video.

Check out a few reactions to this rap video:

“#AskThePavilion hi there. If Pakistan goes to the final, will we see Wasim Akram and the rest of the panel dancing to a rap song?” posted an individual on X.

“New Wasim Akram rap song just dropped,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Hilarious. Too good.”

“Wow,” exclaimed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Wasim Akram’s rap video?

