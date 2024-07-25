Watch: Drunk man tries to play with cobra in Andhra Pradesh, lives to regret it

A man who tried playing with a venomous cobra while under the influence of alcohol came to regret his foolhardiness after he landed in the hospital. According to local reports, Madhubabu Nagaraju was heavily intoxicated when he caught sight of the cobra and decided it was a good idea to play with the venomous serpent. A drunk man was filmed 'playing' with a venomous cobra.(X/@sudhakarudumula)

The incident unfolded near a college in Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. The cobra slithered into the college premises where Nagaraju spotted it. He caught hold of the snake while it was attempting to disappear into a nearby thicket of bushes.

Nagaraju brought the snake back to the road and began ‘playing’ with it. He ignored frantic warnings from bystanders and villagers as he continued annoying the cobra for an hour. Finally, tired of being handled recklessly, the cobra bit the drunk man.

Take a look at the video below:

Alarmed bystanders quickly called an ambulance and Nagaraju was rushed to the hospital.

“Instead of making video, someone could have pulled him aside and allowed the snake to escape. Snake was very much patient for long time,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“Observe how the snake gave warning and hesitated to bite for the maximum possible extent. Animals are more sensible than humans,” another pointed out.

Human-wildlife coexistence is essential for the well-being of both species. In India, experts and authorities have repeatedly warned humans not to disturb local wildlife, including snakes, and instead call the forest department if they come across a dangerous animal or reptile.

Recently, a family in Karnataka found a 12-foot snake in their garden and called rescuers. Footage of the huge snake had gone viral on social media. It was rescued and safely released back in the wild.