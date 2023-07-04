Watch- Horrible video shows people on roller coaster in North Carolina ‘escape death’ as its pillar develops cracks

Horrible video showing a large crack on roller coaster pillar at a North Carolina amusement park, has gone viral on social media. According to a report in The New York Times, the scary video was filmed on Friday by a visitor named Jeremy Wagner who spotted the crack, prompting closure of the roller coaster called Fury 325. Wagner was in the amusement park with his daughter, son, niece and his son’s friend. Horrible video showing a large crack on roller coaster pillar at a North Carolina amusement park, has gone viral on social media. (Twitter)

In the viral video, the roller coaster's pillar support is seen getting separated momentarily at the crack when the coaster car zooms past it, on the track at high speed.

Watch the viral video here:

“I was trying to shoot the video, and my hands were shaking because I knew how quick this could be catastrophic,” said Wagner.

Wagner further informed that he recorded the video showing the cracks from the parking lot of the amusement park. He showed the footage to the park officials and got to know about the ride's closure after he got home.

“I’m thankful they did that. Even though that’s their No. 1 attraction at the park,” said Wagner.

The ride at Carowinds amusement park has been closed for repairs. Erin Wilson, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Labor said on Sunday that its Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau “will be investigating and plan to be at Carowinds on Monday.”

Carowinds amusement park's website claims the roller coaster called "Fury 325" to be the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America. The ride is 325 feet tall at its highest point and the coaster car cruises at speeds up to 95 miles per hour during its more than 3-minute journey on the tracks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON