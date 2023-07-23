Home / Trending / Watch how this cat picks up a coin trick in record time

Watch how this cat picks up a coin trick in record time

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 23, 2023 07:45 PM IST

A viral video on Twitter shows a cat quickly learning a trick with a coin. The video has garnered over 6.6 million views and continues to gain popularity.

Have you ever had a pet cat or are a cat parent now? If so, have you ever tried teaching them a trick? While cats can’t be trained to do the array of tasks dogs are bred for, they can learn simple tricks like ‘sit’, ‘stay’, and ‘come’. This video posted online, however, shows a pet cat quickly grasping a trick from its hooman. Expectedly, the video has gone viral on Twitter, leaving viewers wide-eyed and open-mouthed. The video is such that it may even prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

Cat learning a coin trick from its pet parent. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Cat learning a coin trick from its pet parent. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

Also Read| Man’s reaction to cat giving him a kiss will melt your heart

“Quick learner,” wrote Twitter user Buitengebieden while sharing the video on the micro-blogging platform. The clip captures the heartwarming moment when a cat’s owner teaches it a trick with a coin and patiently repeats the process until the feline learns it. The video ends with an amusing surprise as the cat performs the trick flawlessly.

Watch this video featuring a cat learning a trick and later attempting it:

The now-viral video was tweeted on July 19. It has so far raked up more than 6.6 million views and the numbers continue to grow. Additionally, it has accumulated lakhs of likes and retweets.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video that captures a cat attempting the trick:

A Twitter user wrote, “Cats are so cool.” “It’s a really fast learner,” posted another. A third shared, “Not only is it quick to learn, it also looks so easy.” “They’re so proud of themselves for doing it!” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “This is my cue to get a new cat.” “I love kittens! Thanks for the smile,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “The student has become the Meowster.” What are your thoughts on this video? If you own a cat, will you teach it a trick or two?

Also Read| Cats engage in thrilling tic-tac-toe game. Watch to know who wins

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out