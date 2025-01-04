Watch: Man pulls off stunning handstand illusion, becomes nearly invisible against red bus and street background

A viral video featuring a man performing a mind-blowing camouflage stunt on a busy street has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 24 million views. The video showcases an impressive feat of blending in with his surroundings in an unexpected and unique way, leaving viewers stunned at his ability to mimic the environment around him. A man’s incredible handstand illusion makes him blend into the surroundings, creating a magical optical trick.(X/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

The video begins with the man casually standing on a bustling street dressed in a simple outfit—jeans and a t-shirt. Positioned in front of a red bus, he suddenly performs a handstand, shifting his body into a surprising angle. As the camera pans from his side profile to the front, viewers can see the true magic of the stunt. The man’s cleverly chosen clothing design perfectly mimics the colours and pattern of the bus and the street, making him nearly invisible. The transition from side to front reveals how his gear seamlessly blends in with the bus, showcasing the astonishing camouflage effect in real-time.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users have flooded the comments section with awe and admiration for the man’s flawless execution of the stunt. Many praised the creativity and precision required to pull off such a performance, while others expressed their disbelief at how seamlessly the camouflage worked, while a few expressed concern, adding to the video’s viral success.

A user wrote, “No way this actually worked.”

Expressing concern, a user wrote, “It’s all cool until someone doesn’t see you and runs you over.”

A third added, “I don't know if i should be impressed or scared for him.”

Another suggested that it is an editing, saying, "Cardboard is actually just green.> Line-up final shot and capture image. >Mask out the green screen in final shot. >Attach final image mask to the green screen. Impressive editing nonetheless”

