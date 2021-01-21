Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris posts cute clip of her daughter at White House
US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris recently took to Instagram to share a wholesome video of her daughter Leela at the White House. The clip has now won people over. Chances are, it’ll leave you grinning ear to ear too.
“Visiting Auntie at her new job,” reads the caption shared alongside the adorable video. The clip shows little Leela running around happily in the corridors of the White House. The share also includes a photograph. It shows Harris embracing Meena Harris’ other daughter Amara.
Take a look at the post:
Shared on January 21, the delightful post has garnered over 2.2 million views and numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable girls and showered their love in the comments section. While many shared heart emojis for the adorable post, others pointed out how little Leela’s gleeful appearance around makes them happy.
“She just blessed the space with good energy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is everything my soul needed today,” commented another. “Soo precious,” gushed a third.
What are your thoughts on this post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Street library opened at Embassy of India, Antananarivo to spread joy of reading
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris posts cute clip of her daughter at White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares throwback pic, Twinkle Khanna reacts with this emoji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen becomes only celeb to be followed by @POTUS on Twitter. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Romania activist Valeriu Nicolae urges people to do something good every day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waddling penguins meet midway, exchange ‘pleasantries’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t stop gushing at doggo’s ‘top line’ security procedure. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sander’s cosy attire sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cops reunite 17-year-old runaway girl with family in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad gives twist to nursery rhyme to make baby say ‘Dada’. Video is adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox