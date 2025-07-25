Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Watch: Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery store in Ghaziabad

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 08:47 am IST

A video captures two individuals, one wearing a Blinkit uniform and another dressed as a Swiggy delivery partner, robbing a store in Ghaziabad.

A video of a robbery was captured on the CCTV of a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. The individuals who robbed items worth thousands of rupees from the store were seen disguised as delivery partners - one in a Blinkit uniform and the other wearing a Swiggy uniform.

Two people wearing Blinkit and Swiggy uniforms are robbing a store in Ghaziabad. (X/@ANI)

“Thieves disguised as delivery boys execute a robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. CCTV visuals of the crime,” ANI wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the store’s employee standing at one side of the shop. Two individuals, one in a Blinkit uniform and the other dressed as a Swiggy delivery agent, are captured placing jewellery and other items in a bag.

Soon after, they flee the store, and the employee rushes outside to call for help.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), at the time of the robbery, which took around six minutes to execute, the store was managed by only one employee, Shubham. The shop’s owner Krishna Kumar Verma was away for lunch.

After the incident, Shubham alerted Verma, who informed the police about the robbery.

“A plaintiff gave information that two unknown people on a bike entered his jewellery shop and robbed 20 kg of silver and 25 g of gold at gunpoint... Police inspected the incident spot and 6 teams were sent for investigation... A case is being registered and further action is underway,” Trans Hindon DCP Nimish Patil told ANI.

Shweta Yadav, ACP of Sahibabad, told TOI that police are also investigating the possibility that the employee was involved in the robbery. “We are also probing the possible involvement of the employee who was present during the incident.”

