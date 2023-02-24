Home / Trending / Watch | Woman makes fish broth in a plastic bag, netizens react

Watch | Woman makes fish broth in a plastic bag, netizens react

trending
Published on Feb 24, 2023 11:08 PM IST

The woman cooking fish broth in a plastic bag instead of a pan or pot and her cooking style has left the netizens stunned and puzzled.

The unique cooking style of the woman has left the netizens stunned and puzzled.(Twitter/ TheFigen_)
The unique cooking style of the woman has left the netizens stunned and puzzled.(Twitter/ TheFigen_)
ByShobhit Gupta

In a bizarre incident, a video of an elderly woman cooking a fish in her unique way is doing rounds on social media.

The woman cooking fish broth in a plastic bag instead of a pan or pot and her cooking style has left the netizens stunned and puzzled.

A Twitter user named @TheFigen_ shared the video on the micro-blogging platform. In a one-minute video, an elderly woman can be seen placing a plastic bag full of water on top of a wood fire. Surprisingly, the bag did not melt and the heat had no effect on it. She then adds various ingredients into the water along with fish, chillies, cucumber and salt. "Elementary physics," read the caption of the tweet.

As soon as the video was posted on the platform, it garnered the attention of the netizens with over 3.5 million views and over 13 thousand likes. The unusual style of cooking fish broth raised a lot of questions in people's minds. Some pointed out that cooking in plastic is not a healthy option, while others questioned if this was even possible.

A user wrote, "Someone please tell me why that bag doesn't melt. I don't understand."Yeah, right plastic bags can resist to fire when full of water. And deliver a nice cancer to you. No thanks", commented another. A third user commented, "Most unappetising and off-putting way of cooking I've ever seen. And probably very unhealthy as well. Why not just get a pot like most normal people."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fish trend
fish trend
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out