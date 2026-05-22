‘Water shortage, lift issues’: Bengaluru resident lists 17 ‘nightmares’ faced within 1 year of flat ownership

The homeowner further alleged that they had to pay a bribe while buying the flat.

The individual claimed that the issues range from big-name interior firms providing subpar work to residents refusing to pay for a new transformer to dampness forming on walls to monkeys breaking pipes.

“Bought a Flat in BLR: My regrets after 1 yr of ownership,” the Reddit user wrote. The individual then listed 17 things which they claimed left a bad taste in their mouth.

A Bengaluru homeowner has shared why they regret buying a house in the tech hub. Sharing their one-year retrospective, the flat owner called out neighbours who refuse to pay for a new ₹5 lakh transformer or clear pending water tanker bills, choosing instead to play a toxic blame game while expecting premium upkeep within a ₹1,500 monthly maintenance fee. The Reddit user noted that even with a manageable interest rate, the financial burden of an EMI feels like a loose noose around a buyer's neck.

In addition to listing the issues with the property, the owner also discussed the impact of taking a loan for the purchase and how it feels like a burden.

“Even if the EMI is radically low, it simply feels like a noose around your neck lol. It's just too loose but still there.”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “Hey OP, thanks for sharing this. Some of these are part and parcel of life, which inadvertently come with any place of living, while some of the others definitely need a study and long-lasting solution.”

Another added, “Are we neighbours, bro? I have the exact same feedback about my society. Not sure if you added association politics and the association presidents threatening the residents with court cases if you speak up against them.” The OP responded, “No, here the residents threaten the association. And 0 police/court type of words have ever been said.”

Also Read: Bengaluru homebuyer faces ₹30 lakh loss after investing in Tier 2 builder project in Mahadevapura

A third commented, “Was this flat in a standalone building or a proper multistory complex?” The OP explained, “Proper multistorey. Has 94 flats.

A fourth wrote, “The EMI feels like a 'noose around your neck. ' That summarises everything. You have not achieved ownership. You have bought a lifetime subscription to anxiety, wrapped in concrete, and tied with a ribbon of societal compliance. You are ‘used to it’ only because the alternative is admitting you were completely taken for a ride. This is the problem with us Indians, we have that ‘chaltha hai’ attitude. Boss, this is your hard-earned money earned through sweat, blood, and tears. They didn't give you the flat for free. In the West (and I hate to compare, usually, but in this case it is justified), the builder will be swamped with lawsuits. Unless we set higher expectations, we will continue to silently suffer and tolerate these injustices.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)