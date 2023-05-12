Wedding dress with most crystals bags world record, people ask ‘how to wash it’

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with videos that show incredible records by people from all over the world. In their latest share, they posted a video that shows a beautiful wedding dress by designer house Michela Ferriero. The fashion house bagged a record for creating a dress with the most crystals on it.

The image shows the dress that bagged a world record for having most crystals on it.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

"Most crystals on a wedding dress 50,890 (crystals) by Michela Ferriero,” Guinness World Records wrote as they shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show a model walking on the ramp wearing the gorgeous wedding dress adorned with crystals.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 3.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received close to 25,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I wanna get married to the dress’,” joked an Instagram user. “Must be so heavy,” wondered another. “But for real did someone count,” added a third. “How to wash it,” asked a fourth. “Beautiful and dazzling,” wrote a fifth.