Wedding family pays Blinkit agent with 2,100 currency garland, viral clip shows his amused reaction

A lighthearted video from a wedding household has amused social media users after a family paid a Blinkit delivery agent with a traditional “noteon ki mala”, or currency garland, instead of handing over loose cash.

A Blinkit agent was given a note garland instead of change at a wedding house, and his reaction went viral.(Instagram/shridhar_bhavya7)

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(Also read: Blinkit delivery agent gifts Milkybar to customer after she helps recharge his EV during a mid route breakdown)

The clip was shared on Instagram by Bhavya Shridhar and shows a family in the middle of wedding celebrations turning an ordinary grocery delivery into a humorous moment. According to the video, the Blinkit bill was ₹2,000, but when the delivery agent asked for change, the family decided to give him a currency garland worth ₹2,100.

In the clip, Shridhar is heard saying, “There’s actually a wedding at our house. Blinkit’s bill was ₹2000. Now the Blinkit delivery guy is saying, ‘Give me some change, it’s fine.’ So here, giving money to the Blinkit delivery guy.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Deepinder Goyal shares heartwarming journey of student who went from Blinkit delivery agent to Zomato designer) Delivery agent smiles as family hands him garland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Deepinder Goyal shares heartwarming journey of student who went from Blinkit delivery agent to Zomato designer) Delivery agent smiles as family hands him garland {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video then shows the family handing over the heavy garland to the delivery agent, who sportingly wears it around his neck. The moment left those present laughing, as the family jokingly told him that he would have to untie the notes himself because they were busy with the wedding festivities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then shows the family handing over the heavy garland to the delivery agent, who sportingly wears it around his neck. The moment left those present laughing, as the family jokingly told him that he would have to untie the notes himself because they were busy with the wedding festivities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shridhar continues in the clip, “This is ₹2100. Now the garland is given to the Blinkit delivery guy. Now he can take it out himself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shridhar continues in the clip, “This is ₹2100. Now the garland is given to the Blinkit delivery guy. Now he can take it out himself.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption, “POV - Blinkit waale bhaiya delivers to shaadi waala ghar.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the wedding delivery moment

The clip has drawn several amused reactions online, with many users calling it one of the most relatable wedding house moments. One user wrote, “Only in India can a delivery payment turn into a full wedding ritual.” Another said, “Blinkit bhaiya got the most royal payment of the day.”

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(Also read: Pune man stuck on balcony calls Blinkit agent at 3 am for help: ‘Blinkit is the new 911’)

A third user joked, “He came to deliver groceries and left like the groom’s best friend.” Another comment read, “This is peak shaadi season energy.” Someone else added, “The extra ₹100 is for the hard work of removing all the notes.” Another user wrote, “He handled it so well, what a sweet reaction.” One more person said, “Indian weddings can make even a delivery order memorable.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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