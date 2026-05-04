Wedding family pays Blinkit agent with ₹2,100 currency garland, viral clip shows his amused reaction
A woman paid a Blinkit delivery agent with a ₹2,100 currency garland during a wedding, leaving the internet amused.
A lighthearted video from a wedding household has amused social media users after a family paid a Blinkit delivery agent with a traditional “noteon ki mala”, or currency garland, instead of handing over loose cash.
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The clip was shared on Instagram by Bhavya Shridhar and shows a family in the middle of wedding celebrations turning an ordinary grocery delivery into a humorous moment. According to the video, the Blinkit bill was ₹2,000, but when the delivery agent asked for change, the family decided to give him a currency garland worth ₹2,100.
In the clip, Shridhar is heard saying, “There’s actually a wedding at our house. Blinkit’s bill was ₹2000. Now the Blinkit delivery guy is saying, ‘Give me some change, it’s fine.’ So here, giving money to the Blinkit delivery guy.”
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Delivery agent smiles as family hands him garland{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Deepinder Goyal shares heartwarming journey of student who went from Blinkit delivery agent to Zomato designer)
Delivery agent smiles as family hands him garland{{/usCountry}}
The video then shows the family handing over the heavy garland to the delivery agent, who sportingly wears it around his neck. The moment left those present laughing, as the family jokingly told him that he would have to untie the notes himself because they were busy with the wedding festivities.{{/usCountry}}
The video then shows the family handing over the heavy garland to the delivery agent, who sportingly wears it around his neck. The moment left those present laughing, as the family jokingly told him that he would have to untie the notes himself because they were busy with the wedding festivities.{{/usCountry}}
Shridhar continues in the clip, “This is ₹2100. Now the garland is given to the Blinkit delivery guy. Now he can take it out himself.”{{/usCountry}}
Shridhar continues in the clip, “This is ₹2100. Now the garland is given to the Blinkit delivery guy. Now he can take it out himself.”{{/usCountry}}
The video was shared with the caption, “POV - Blinkit waale bhaiya delivers to shaadi waala ghar.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the wedding delivery moment
The clip has drawn several amused reactions online, with many users calling it one of the most relatable wedding house moments. One user wrote, “Only in India can a delivery payment turn into a full wedding ritual.” Another said, “Blinkit bhaiya got the most royal payment of the day.”
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A third user joked, “He came to deliver groceries and left like the groom’s best friend.” Another comment read, “This is peak shaadi season energy.” Someone else added, “The extra ₹100 is for the hard work of removing all the notes.” Another user wrote, “He handled it so well, what a sweet reaction.” One more person said, “Indian weddings can make even a delivery order memorable.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)