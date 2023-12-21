What a man thought was glass turns out to be diamond. Can you guess its worth?

An Arkansas man discovered a 4.87-carat diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Jerry Evans of Lepanto went to the park for the first time and picked up what he thought was a clear piece of glass. He then stuffed it into his pocket and went about his business. The diamond was discovered in Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. (Unsplash)

Even after Evans left the park, he kept thinking about the transparent 'glass' and wondered whether it was something else. He then decided to have it examined by the Gemological Institute of America. A few weeks later, the institute contacted him and informed him that this item was actually an almost colourless diamond, reports THV11.

"I thought it might be a piece of glass, it was so clear. I really didn’t know. We were picking up everything thinking it was a diamond. When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death," Evans told THV11. (Also Read: 7-year-old discovers a grand b'day surprise- a 2.95 carat diamond)

He later contacted Crater of Diamonds State Park to inform them about his find.

"While I get many emails from people wanting me to identify something they've found here, to my recollection, this is the first time someone has contacted me after they've had a diamond identified by the GIA. I'm glad that Mr Evans was able to bring his historic diamond back to the park to have it officially registered," Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox said in a news release as per UPI.

Evans' diamond is the largest registered find since a man from Maumelle discovered a 9.07-carat brown diamond in 2020.