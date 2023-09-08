7-year-old discovers a grand b'day surprise- a 2.95 carat diamond

A 7-year-old found the grandest birthday gift at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas - a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond. The 2.95 carat diamond discovered by the young one in Arkansas. (Instagram/@Arkansas State Parks)

According to Arkansas State Parks, Aspen Brown of Paragould, discovered the diamond while celebrating her birthday with her family in the north search area of the park. (Also Read: ₹24 crore for a teapot: What's so special about this record breaking utensil?)

The park took to Instagram to share about this discovery by the kid. "Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond," wrote Arkansas State Parks.

They further added, "This is the second-largest registered by a park guest this year, topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March."

