7-year-old discovers a grand b'day surprise- a 2.95 carat diamond

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 08, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Arkansas State Parks took to Instagram to share about this discovery made by the young girl. Many people were left stunned to see the diamond.

A 7-year-old found the grandest birthday gift at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas - a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.

The 2.95 carat diamond discovered by the young one in Arkansas. (Instagram/@Arkansas State Parks)
According to Arkansas State Parks, Aspen Brown of Paragould, discovered the diamond while celebrating her birthday with her family in the north search area of the park. (Also Read: 24 crore for a teapot: What's so special about this record breaking utensil?)

The park took to Instagram to share about this discovery by the kid. "Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond," wrote Arkansas State Parks.

They further added, "This is the second-largest registered by a park guest this year, topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March."

Take a look at the post shared by Arkansas State Parks here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this stunning discovery.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Wow! It’s beautiful."

A second shared, "Amazing! Good find!"

"Congrats, Aspen! Great find!" said a third.

A fourth commented, "I can’t wait to go there someday!"

"Wow," posted a fifth.

