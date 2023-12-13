'What has cities but no houses...?' Can you guess the answer to this brain teaser in 10 seconds?

Many individuals find that brain teasers and puzzles serve as engaging challenges, not only occupying their time but also helping them exercise their minds in creative ways. Whether they are maths-related puzzles or questions where you require logical reasoning, brain teasers are always fun to solve. So, if you are interested in taking up a challenge, we have an intriguing question for you. (Also Read: Are you good at vocabulary? Prove your skills with this brain teaser)

Can you solve this using logical reasoning. (Instagram/@ V for Vocabulary)

This question was shared by the Instagram page V for Vocabulary. It states, "What has cities but no houses, forests but no trees and river but no water?"

This brain teaser was shared on November 16. Since being posted, it has gained various likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that the correct answer to this is "a map."

