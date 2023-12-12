close_game
News / Trending / Are you good at vocabulary? Prove your skills with this brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 12, 2023 08:02 AM IST

A few people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Are you one to proudly showcase your extensive vocabulary? If so, we present an intriguing English-language brain teaser challenge that is sure to leave even the most eloquent minds pondering.

Will you be able to solve this question?
This vocabulary question was shared on Instagram by the page @vforvocabulary. The question states, "What word begins and ends with an 'E,' but only has one letter in it?"

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received various likes and a few comments. Some said that the correct answer is, 'Envelope.' What do you think is the solution for this puzzle?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. The question states, “If a family has two children, and at least one of the children is a boy, what is the probability that the family has two boys?” Will you be able to solve it?

Sign out