What is boomer ellipses? Gen-Z calls out older generation for their texting habits

Each generation has its own unique ways of doing things, influenced by the experiences and events that occurred during its formative years. A generation not only signifies a specific period of time but also plays a significant role in shaping an individual's behaviour and attitude. Therefore, many people observe distinct contrasts between the attitudes and behaviours of boomers and those of Gen Z. Now, one particular thing done by boomers that seems to get on the nerves of Gen Z is going viral- boomer ellipses. Boomer ellipses is a trend that has left many confused. (Unsplash)

What is ellipses?

An ellipsis, in plural, is a symbol made up of three dots. The ellipsis is mainly reserved for indicating omissions in professional writing. It is alsofrequently employed in casual and fiction writing to denote indecision, a lengthy pause, or a sentence that is about to end. (Also Read: Meet 'peak millennials', a micro-generation that’s competing for almost everything)

What is boomer ellipses?

A number of Gen Z internet users have expressed concern about older people misusing ellipses, which they've called "boomer ellipses."

Adam Aleksic, an Instagram user, explained how boomers use ellipses to include multiple thoughts in one single text. He said that when boomers were charged by text messagesor SMS, they developed the habit of utilising many ellipses. Boomers used ellipsesto divide their ideas apart so they could communicate more in a single text. Contrarily, Gen Z is unrestricted in this way, allowing them to freely compose many texts and infrequently use ellipses to punctuate their ideas.

Watch the video here:

How are people reacting to boomer ellipses?

An individual said, "My grandmother used a dash between sentences in her letters. It was very confusing. She also had a typewriter that typed in cursive, which was very cool."

Another Instagram user, Saige Wilkins, said, "My boss does this all the time, and I hate it."

"I use them as a pause. I also use them to express sadness or disappointment; however, I don't use them for the second ones as often anymore," shared user Francisco Cruz.

A fourth posted, "Cool, but that's not how I use them. I started using ellipses in online conversations long before I started texting."