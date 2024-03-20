Meet 'peak millennials', a micro-generation that’s competing for almost everything

Throughout human history, the notion of generations has consistently been crucial in moulding cultural norms and societal trends. Every generation contributes distinct traits, beliefs, and life experiences that shape everything from political ideology to consumer behaviour. While you must have heard of boomers, millennials, gen-z, gen-alpha and more, there is another term that is increasingly becoming popular: peak millennials. But who are they? Peak millennials consists of 33 years old or people who will be turning 34 soon. (Unsplash)

According to the New York Times, individuals born in 1990 and 1991 form the peak of America's population and are referred to as peak millennials. This term is used for people who are currently 33 years old or will be turning 34 soon, and they have been described as having "moved through the economy like a person squeezing into a too-small sweater". (Also Read: From renting to owning: Millennial revolution in homeownership)

This generation makes up about 13% of the chunk. They have managed to influence the economy in several ways. For instance, they impacted the economic influence, vacationing and dining-out habits, re-urbanization and more, reported the New York Times.

Who are the other generations?

According to Pew Research, no official organization or committee determines each generation's names and boundaries. Rather, various names and birth year cutoffs are suggested, and over time, a consensus is established informally through the media and everyday language. As per Parents.com, this is how generations can be defined:

The greatest generation (GI generation)

This generation, which was born between 1901 and 1927, lived through the Great Depression and then went off to fight in World War II.

2. The silent generation

These people were born in 1928 and lasted till 1945. The silent generation gained a reputation for being so conformist that they kept quiet throughout the MacCarthy era as fear of Communism gripped the nation.

3. Baby boom generation:

The term "boomers" is derived from the post-World War II boom that occurred between 1946 and 1964.

4. Generation X

Generation X has experienced the AIDS epidemic, the emergence of MTV culture, and a rapidly changing environment that has led to the recognition of LGBTQ+ rights. People born between 1965 and 1980 belong to this generation.

5. Millennial generation

Anyone born between 1981 and 1996 is considered a millennial. They are also called Generation Y.

6. Generation Z

This generation, also known as iGen, was born between 1997 and 2010. They have a constant connection to each other through phones, screens, and tablets.

7. Generation alpha:

Children born from 2010 to 2024 belong to the Generation Alpha group. This particular group is the first generation that has never experienced a world without social media, and they possess a greater knowledge of technology than any previous generation.