What is vampire facial? 5 points on viral beauty trend that left 3 women infected with HIV

In the present era, a multitude of beauty trends emerge frequently. These may include specific types of makeup looks, homemade face masks, or facials that claim to give your skin a radiant glow. People tend to experiment with these trends. However, some of these beauty treatments can be hazardous for individuals. Recently, in New Mexico, three women contracted HIV after getting a vampire facial at a local salon. But what exactly is a vampire facial? A vampire facial, also known as PRP therapy, is a combination of two procedures: platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and microneedling. (Unsplash)

1. What is a vampire facial?

According to Sakhiya Skin Clinic, a vampire facial, also known as PRP therapy, is a combination of two procedures: platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and microneedling. PRP therapy is a popular cosmetic treatment that uses the patient's own blood to stimulate collagen production, promote hair growth, and aid in wound healing. When combined with microneedling, the treatment enhances the skin's texture and appearance.

2. Why is it called a vampire facial?

In this particular facial, blood is drawn from a person's arm. Later, the blood is separated into layers, and one of the layers contains a high concentration of platelets. A high concentration of platelets is injected into an individual's face or scalp. Due to this nature, this process has been termed a vampire facial.

3. Is the procedure dangerous?

As per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the blood that is extracted from a body must be kept sterile. If not, one might become infected. To ensure that a person's own blood is infused back into them, the facility should adhere to the same protocol as transfusion centres. Otherwise, there can be a serious risk involved. (Also Read: Want to achieve harmonious facial contours? Know all about non-surgical rhinoplasty or nose job)

4. Is this facial safe?

Although there are still a lot of unanswered questions for dermatologists, the technique appears safe. After the procedure, one can experience some pain, bruising, and swelling. These usually disappear within a few days. The methods used to handle your blood pose the greatest risks, reported the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

5. Who can get this procedure done?

Garza Plastic Surgery's website says for someone who has "visible sun damage at the surface layers of your skin, such as age spots, sun spots, or other issues, PRP treatment can even out their complexion. This procedure is also ideal for people with wrinkles, acne scarring, and uneven skin tone, among other skin complaints."

What happened with the three women in New Mexico?

After the women got the vampire facial done from an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa, they contracted HIV. As per US federal health officials, it is believed to be the first documented case of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles.

In its Morbidity and Mortality Report, released this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that an examination of the clinic from 2018 to 2023 revealed that it appeared to have reused single-use disposable equipment.