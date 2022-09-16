What to do when travelling with a cat on a plane? This pet dad’s videos may help

Cat parents often want to explore various beautiful places with their kitties. Are you planning to do just that? Here are two videos that may help you understand what it takes to travel with your kitty, especially if you are taking a flight. Shared on Instagram, the clips document some basic tips that may help when you travel with your cat on a flight.

The videos are posted on an Instagram page called spongecake_thescottishfold. The page is dedicated to three cat siblings named Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut. Their pet dad manages the page and often shares interesting videos to help other pet parents.

“Please note that depending on the airport, you can either do a regular security screening as it is in the video or a private screening. Also, every airline has their own rules when it comes to traveling with pets in the cabin. Please make sure you check with your airline. Happy new week!,” he wrote and shared a video that shows moments from their journey in an airport.

“Please note that each airline has their own policy when it comes to traveling with cats in the cabin. It’s best to check with your airline when you’re not sure,” he reminded pet parents in yet another post while sharing this informative video.

Both the posts received tons of comments from people. “Thank you for sharing! We have never travelled with Sumo and Sora before, but were always curious about the process in case a day like that would come,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best kitty travel tips,” shared another. “Thanks for the tips! Airlines were always very kind when we travelled with our first Brit. (Haven’t taken these three flying yet.) Safe travels and happy new week sweeties!,” shared a third. “Thank you for the info!” commented a fourth. “So cute,” expressed a fifth.

